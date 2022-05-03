We focus on ourselves, says Chiefs’ Nange ahead of Gallants clash

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Looking at themselves is perhaps the best way for crisis-stricken Kaizer Chiefs to do things as they wrap up another fruitless DStv Premiership campaign.

Amakhosi have been plunged into one crisis to another in the latter parts of the season. It started with the supporters who booed Stuart Baxter and demanded that he be fired.

While reportedly divided on the matter, the club’s management decided to release the British mentor. Arthur Zwane then took over as a caretaker but things have not gone his way with three consecutive defeats since then.

READ ALSO: Kaizer Chiefs suspend Zuma again!

And based on the form of Marumo Gallants, Amakhosi are in for it when they host the Limpopo side at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening. But midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange believes they can survive as long as they don’t pay too much on what their opponents can do, and focus on their own game.

“I won’t say much about them. We will focus on ourselves,” says Nange. “I know that if we do great, it does not matter who we are facing. We have to make sure that we do our job and the rest will take care of itself.

“As a club we have a good squad. We have quality players. It’s good to play back-to-back because we lost the (last) game and we want to play as early as possible, so that we can get the result.”