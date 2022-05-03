Why Sundowns’ Mokwena is emotional over Onyango

Ntokozo Gumede

When it comes to league titles in the Premier Soccer League, Denis Onyango and Hlompho Kekana stand neck-to-neck as the most successful players, having enjoyed most of their success with Mamelodi Sundowns. The duo collected three goal medals with Matsatsantsa A Pitori before adding five more with Masandawana.



READ ALSO: OPINION: This time Kaizer Chiefs’ gamble looks to have backfired



However, Onyango will receive his ninth gold medal on May 28 when champions elect, Sundowns, are handed their fifth straight trophy after a DStv Premiership game with Royal AM, effectively making Onyango the most successful player the PSL has ever seen.

His coach, Rhulani Mokwena, who has been alongside Onyango in most of his success at the club, describes the 36-year-old goal-minder as a “template for success.”



Achievements



On the Ugandan goalkeeper’s list of accolades are two Telkom Knockout cups, one MTN8 crown, two Nedbank Cup titles, the 2016 Caf Champions League paired with the Caf Super Cup and eight league titles (one pending). Onyango also boasts of being the only Southern Africa-based player to win the Caf Goalkeeper of the Year when he claimed the gong in 2016.



On being exemplary



“It is impossible to talk about Denis without being emotional because of what he has done for Sundowns. He is an incredible example for youngsters and you would have to go to Uganda to understand the circumstances that he comes from and to be the best goalkeeper on the continent from humble beginnings. Not just with Sundowns but with Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United.”



Secret to success



“This is the type of story that many football players would be happy to tell. My favourite series on YouTube is called The Shop and you see all of these legends and they speak about how they made it and their stories. They bring different musicians, artists and people from the entertainment industry.”

“Maybe one day we will get to that space where our own people are asked to come on to the platform and are celebrated. What is also important is that our people must share their experiences and the secrets to their success. If you look at Denis’ story, it could easily be related to a Themba Zwane or an Andile Jali.”



On Onyango’s influence



“People like Onyango are important to the club because they understand what it takes to win and the price that needs to be paid. That rubs off on Promise Mkhuma, Sphelele Mkhulise and all the younger players who are coming through and hopefully that will help induct the next generation of Sundowns players because it becomes very important to sustain the success of a big club. The reality is that we work very hard.”