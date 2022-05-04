McCarthy divulges on AmaZulu’s financial constraints

Phakaaathi Reporter

Former AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy has confirmed what Phakaaathi’s Mgosi Squad reported earlier this year about the club’s financial difficulties. Speaking to SABC Sport this week, McCarthy said the Durban club had financial problems and would sometimes not even have proper training facilities.

Phakaaathi reported that at some point the club’s development sides could not train because the club had not paid for the facilities they used.

“It’s a miracle, an absolute miracle the fact that we finished second if you’ve seen the way we lived as a football club – no facilities, we train sharing with the rugby (Cell C Sharks). When there are rugby games you get kicked off, it was so unstable,” McCarthy is quoted as saying.

“It was so, honestly… but you are professionals and you try and drum into players no matter the circumstances we’ve come from worse, worse than this you know we must be grateful we’ve got a roof over our heads.

“We’ve got a place where we can change, we’ve got a field whether it’s uneven, whether it’s bumpy, whether it’s rock hard, whether it’s what…it’s a field. Some players in the world don’t get to make it to this level because they don’t have any of the stuff that we are being presented with.

“Good luck to them, I wish them nothing but the best, nothing but all the luck in the world my friend because you need to have a crocodile skin and a tough stomach to survive,” said McCarthy.

Usuthu spokesman Phumlani Dube meanwhile went on SABC radio’s Ukhozi FM to deny the allegations, saying there was never such an issue at the club.

McCarthy was fired by Usuthu following a string of unsatisfactory results and he was replaced by Brandon Truter who has taken the side on a four game winning spree.