Chiefs’ trophyless run weighs heavily on Dolly’s shoulders

Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly has admitted that he sometimes questions himself if he is doing enough to help the team curb their trophyless run.

Amakhosi are now in their eighth season without winning anything and the only thing they can chase this season is a second place finish to qualify for the Caf Champions League next season.

This however would be just consolation for the supporters who have turned into the laughing stock in local football.

“Obviously I came here knowing Chiefs is a big club, in South Africa and on the African continent. I grew up supporting the club and watching the likes of coach (Arthur Zwane) winning trophies and winning league titles,” says Dolly.

“With me knowing the history of the club I knew there was a high possibility of us winning and challenging for all trophies. We haven’t won anything this season. It’s always hard for me to accept that, because of the calibre of players we have and the team we have.

“Sometimes you sit back and reflect and ask yourself ‘am I doing enough as a player?’ But at the end of the day it’s not a one man show, it’s a team,” he says.

Dolly has contributed eight goals to Chiefs DStv Premiership campaign in his first season with the Naturena-based Glamour Boys.

“The goal I scored against (Marumo) Gallants this week got a deflection off Khama (Billiat) and it went in. Sometimes you have to create your own luck. For me personally I don’t look at the stats, if I scored or if I assisted a goal, for me it’s about the team performance.

“If the team is doing well I always say the individuals will stand out. It’s about the team first, then afterwards I will start looking at improving myself.”

Dolly will be hoping to spoil his former side Mamelodi Sundowns’ celebrations when they meet at FNB Stadium on Sunday evening. Sundowns are already celebrating clinching their 11th league title – fifth in a row – and all their remaining games are now just dead rubber except for the Nedbank Cup final.