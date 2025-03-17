DStv announces 5 brand-new channels and price increases

The new changes will be effective from 1 April 2025.

Multichoice has announced a major content boost for DStv Compact customers with five new channels launching next month, 1 April 2025.

In addition to the expanded lineup, subscribers will also gain access to an extra streaming option at no additional cost, allowing them to watch on two devices at the same time.

ALSO READ: DStv makes big change on stream limit

DStv Compact new channels

The new channels include SuperSport Action, which will be home to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) like UFC and EFC, as well as boxing, WWE, adrenaline sports, and UCI Cycling.

Another channel, Africa Magic Showcase, will bring a fresh selection of Nollywood dramas, romance, action, and adventure.

True-crime enthusiasts will enjoy CBS Justice, a channel dedicated to gripping real-life investigations and crime documentaries.

For those who love knowledge and exploration, the Curiosity Channel will offer insightful factual content covering science, history, and culture.

Meanwhile, the History Channel will bring in-depth historical series, investigative specials, and entertainment-packed factual programming.

Other packages that are also getting a boost include DStv Family, which will now give subscribers access to Comedy Central, HGTV, and Disney Channel, while DStv Access customers will gain Zee World and Nicktoons.

DStv EasyView is also set to welcome SuperSport Schools, showcasing South Africa’s rising sports stars.

Price adjustments

DStv has announced price adjustments across its packages, effective 1 April 2025.

Premium: From R929 to R979 (+R50)

Compact Plus: From R619 to R659 (+R40)

Compact: From R469 to R479 (+R10)

Family: From R329 to R339 (+R10)

Access: From R139 to R150 (+R11)

EasyView: From R29 to R30 (+R1)

Access Fees: From R120 to R125 (+R5)

Add Movies: From R79 to R49 (-R30)

DStv Stream: No adjustment

Showmax: No adjustment – R99

Showmax PL: From R69 to R99 (+R30)

Showmax Entertainment mobile: From R45 to R50 (+R5)

NOW READ: Who will win R2 million? A look at the ‘BBMzansi’ 2025 finalists