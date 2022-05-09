Super League wrap: Sundowns, JVW’s good starts continue

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Only three teams have managed to win their first three games of the season in the Hollywoodbets Super League, with reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns among those teams after this past weekend’s fixtures.

Sundowns Ladies top the log with a superior goal difference, with the team having scored 18 goals and conceding one, while collecting nine points in the process.

Banyana Ba Style thrashed Durban Ladies 5-0 away from home, with Boitumelo Rabale scoring a hat-trick, while a goal each by Khunjulwa Mali and Zanele Nhlapho secured the win for Sundowns Ladies.

Sundowns head coach Jerry Tshabalala, says his team was panicking within the first few minutes of the match as their opponents sat back, but, they started to get things right after they scored the opening goal of the match.

“Great game for us, I am happy with the three points, we worked hard and in the first half we anticipated that they might sit back. In the first 10 minutes, they never came to us, but immediately when we started to knock the ball around I felt they were scared to concede a lot of goals. I told the players that we need to be patient. We scored the first goal in the 19th minute but we were a bit panicking, but I am glad that when the first goal came it opened for others and we scored three in the first half,” said Tshabalala.

On second spot, is JVW FC, who have started strong this campaign, as they are level with the Pretoria-based outfit, but they have three goals less than Sundowns, while Thunderbirds Ladies occupy third place with the same number of points as Downs and JVW, but the Eastern Cape outfit have only scored five goals.

Results:

Saturday

Golden Ladies 0 JVW FC 3

First Touch FC 2 Ma-Indies 1

Coal City Wizards 2 Richmond United 0

City Lads 0 Thunderbirds Ladies 2

Bloemfontein Celtic ladies 3 University of Johannesburg 0

Durban ladies 0 Mamelodi Sundowns ladies 5

Sunday

UWC 1 TUT 3

Vasco da Gama 2 Tsunami Queens 1



Fixtures

Wednesday 11 May 2022

TUT FC vs Bloem Celtic (3pm)

Tsunami Queens vs UJ FC (3pm)

Thunderbirds vs UWC (3pm)

Richmond United vs Vasco da Gama (3pm)

Sundowns Ladies vs City Lads Ladies (3pm)

Ma-Indies Ladies vs Coal City Wizards (3pm)

Golden Ladies vs First Touch FC (3pm)

JVW vs Durban Ladies (6:30pm)