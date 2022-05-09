Motaung backs Zwane, says no other coach knows Chiefs more than him

Sibongiseni Gumbi

With the Kaizer Chiefs supporters divided on whether Arthur Zwane is ready to ascend to the hottest coaching seat in local football, he has received support from the club’s top management.



Zwane has been installed as an interim coach for a second time after the departure of Stuart Baxter, who was booed and told by the fans that he should leave their club in peace.



The former Amakhosi star player was also installed as a stand-in last season, when the club fired Gavin Hunt.



While this time things have been slower to get off the ground, Zwane is slowly turning the wheels in the right direction. He also speaks a good game, something the club’s influential marketing wing will like about him.



Amakhosi’s sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior recently told iDiski Times that he believes Zwane is the right man for the job.



“I think, you know, there is no secret that if there is a coach who understands the Kaizer Chiefs philosophy, it’s Arthur Zwane. If there’s a coach who understands modern football and has a blueprint on how to bring the best out of quick, dynamic, youthful, attack-minded footballers it’s Arthur Zwane,” said Motaung Jnr.



“It’s no secret that Arthur Zwane has served this club with aplomb as a player, understanding the pressures this club needs and comes with. There’s no secret that the coach has the practical elements to develop a pattern of play.



“He has an amazing character and is a great leader and he is a person that understands what this club needs.”



In five games since taking over from Baxter, Zwane has guided the team through three defeats, a win and a draw. The draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday is where many realised Zwane’s tactical acumen.



Chiefs had to come from behind to save a point and could have easily pocketed full points, had they not missed a penalty kick late in the game.



The way the team played with determination and confidence against a dominant Sundowns showed signs that Zwane may be headed in the right direction.



He has also previously spoken on the kind of players the team will need to bring in ahead of next season to become more competitive again.



“We don’t want to play with fear. A Kaizer Chiefs player must not be afraid to lose the ball,” said Zwane last week.



“There are moments you have to use when you are without the ball and when you are counter-pressing. Especially in the modern game…all the players know how important those aspects of the game are.

“If you play with fear and you are a Chiefs player then clearly there is a problem. We want our players to express themselves.”