Mphahlele to build on Ellis Park fond memories against Sekhukhune

Sibongiseni Gumbi

When Ramahlwe Mphahlele makes the entrance into Ellis Park Stadium, now named the Emirates Stadium, he will have fond memories running through his mind.

The Kaizer Chiefs defender revealed this on Thursday when talking about their DStv Premiership fixture against Sekhukhune United at the same venue on Saturday.

Mphahlele says this is where he made his professional debut as a teenager for Moroka Swallows back in the 2006/07 season. And what makes it even more cherishable for him is that on the same day he got an assist as Swallows beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 on the night.

“I have fond memories of Ellis Park, I still call it that,” says Mphahlele. “That is where I made my debut against Orlando Pirates when I was still in high school. So, it is a very special place for me. I was with Swallows at the time and it was at night. We won the game 1-0, I still remember that night very well.

“It was the 2006/07 season and I was doing grade 10 at the time. We played a star-studded Pirates team with the likes of (Gift) Leremi, (Excellent) Walaza, all those boys.

“I got an assist in that game… Cecil Oerson scored the winning goal,” explains the now 32-year-old Mphahlele who is among the senior players at Naturena.

ALSO READ: Baxter reveals reasons for Chiefs exit

Chiefs as a club also have memories of the venue, but they are not good ones. On April 11 2001, 43 people died during a stampede in a game where they were playing Orlando Pirates.

“It is a special place for me… and also with the tragedy that happened there it is a special place for the club,” reveals Mphahlele.

On the game itself, he says they have been preparing well as they aim to finish the season on a high.

“Training has been going well. We are preparing for Sekhukhune away from home. We have watched a few videos and the coach has told us of their strengths and weaknesses. We are trying to plan and see how we can go there and win the game.”

“They are a very difficult side to play against. They have been doing well and we will have to be at our best to get the result there.

“Honestly, not much is going (for us)… we just want to finish this season on a good note. We know we have had a lot of ups and downs as a team. But in the last two games we have managed to pick up the levels, and we looked promising. We now want to win our remaining games and see what happens after that. It has been a long season.”