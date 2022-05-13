Kaizer Chiefs hit with R100 000 fine by PSL

Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined R100 000 by the Premier Soccer League for putting two ineligible players, in Aiden McCarthy and Mduduzi Tshabala, in their squad for a DStv Premiership clash with Sekhukhune United on December 12.

The match, which Chiefs won 2-0, was their first game back after a Coivd-19 outbreak in the Amakhosi village in Naturena, which led to Chiefs refusing to attend games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows at the start of December.

Chiefs returned to action on December 12, despite initially asking the league to postpone all their matches in December, and put DStv Diski Challenge players McCarthy and Shabalala on the bench. Neither, however, were registered to play in the Premier Soccer League, and although they did not come on the field, their presence on the bench was still considered a breach of PSL rules.

“Kaizer Chiefs appeared before a PSL DC earlier today, for fielding ineligible players McCarthy and Shabalala in a game between themselves and Sekhukhune,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu on Friday.

“Chiefs pleaded guilty and after listening to representations … Chiefs were fined a monetary amount of R200 000, 50 percent of which is suspended for 12 months on condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence. In effect they must pay R100 000.”

“The players were fined R10 000, which was wholly supsended for 12 months, on condition that during the suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence. There was recognition of the fact that these were not professional players and they were not employed on a renumerative basis.”