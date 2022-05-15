McCarthy says Chiefs and Pirates should be competing with Sundowns

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South African football legend Benni McCarthy has opened up about his reported links to the coaching jobs at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

ALSO READ: Mphahlele adds to glorious Ellis Park memories

McCarthy, who was last at the helm of AmaZulu FC before being sacked a month, says he has not had not sat down with Amakhosi and Bucs regarding the coaching job. The former Bafana Bafana goal-poacher also believes the two clubs should be able to go toe to toe with DStv Premiership champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been dominating South African football for years now.

“It’s just a rumour,” said McCarthy about being linked to Chiefs and Pirates.

“Some articles spreading the news, people making noise, I can understand the fans’ frustrations. You know Chiefs is a big club, they should be in a better position to compete with Mamelodi Sundowns and most clubs in the league. And so are Pirates. But they’ve both not done that,” he added.

“But I am sure the club (Chiefs) is working on rectifying that (competing with Downs) and come next season, they can compete and push Sundowns. And get the right people in. For me, I have not been in contact with either team. But we’ll see about that. I have played for one team and supported the other one as a kid.”

Asked whether he would be open to coach Bucs or Chiefs, McCarthy wasn’t shy to say he would avail himself.

“Which coach in the world, except for Pep Guardiola, (Carlo) Ancelotti and (Jose) Mourinho, wouldn’t want to coach the two clubs?,” he continued.

“I think the majority of coaches, anywhere in the world, if you get an opportunity to coach either Chiefs or Pirates, you go for it. I don’t think you say ‘no you’ll hear them out’. And I’m no different to any of them.”