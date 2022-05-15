‘Not the Kaizer Chiefs way,’ says Zwane, but happy with three points

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane admitted that his team did not give the supporters what they expected in their 1-0 DStv Premiership win over Sekhukhune United at Emirates Airlines Park on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi won thanks to Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s first half goal but struggled to give an admirable performance on the day.

Zwane has always preached that he wants Chiefs to go back to their traditional way of playing which is sprinkled with flair. But on Saturday, they found the going tough and could not deliver a performance worth talking about.

In fact, the game at some point was so dull that it was saved by the vibrant singing and dancing of the fans on the stands.

“We started well, we controlled the game and were dictating terms. But at some points we were playing in patches until we got the goal. After the goal we got back in control,” said Zwane after the game.

“After half time we knew they would throw in attack-minded players because they were chasing the game. We had to prepare for that knowing the game would open up. And we did create chances although we didn’t use them. The good thing is that we did not succumb to the pressure they were piling on us.

“It was a scrappy display, especially in the second half. That is not how Kaizer Chiefs should be playing football. We want to be in control and dominate the game, create scoring opportunities. When we lose the ball we want to counter press and quickly regain possession.”

But all is not lost, as Zwane has just had six games to redirect the Amakhosi ship which many felt was going in the wrong direction under former mentor Stuart Baxter.

“But as I said, we played in patches. Nevertheless, we will take the three points. We will give the boys the credit for putting in a great shift.

“Sekhukhune pushed us to the limit and unfortunately for them they didn’t take the chances they got, and we also didn’t take some of the chances we created. But we managed one from the set piece.”

Amakhosi will end their league campaign with an interesting fixture against Soweto rivals Swallows FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday.