Zuma’s point man touted to replace Shivambu as MK party SG

The MK party is expected to appoint its sixth secretary-general (SG) soon.

The MK party is expected to appoint its sixth secretary-general soon, and there are reports that it may be traditional leader and long-time Jacob Zuma loyalist Phumlani Mfeka.

Zuma’s MK party removed its current secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, on Tuesday, following his recent visit to the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, led by the controversial prophet and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri, in Malawi.

Complaints

Zuma said the national officials found that Shivambu’s visit to Malawi contradicted the values and prescripts of MK and had implications for its image and principles.

He said the party had received numerous complaints about its association with Bushiri.

“We have rules and people were talking, so we thought it was important to tell the country what is happening.”

Shivambu said he accepted the decision.

“On behalf of me and everyone who is involved, we regret that the decision to go to Malawi was not consistent with the constitution of the MK party, as it is reflected in the statement.”

Former SGs

Shivambu’s demotion comes less than a year after he left the EFF to join the MK Party. He was the party’s fifth secretary-general since the formation of the party in December 2023.

Former secretaries-general of the MK party include:

Thanduxolo “Gorbachev” Dyodo

Sihle Ngubane

Arthur Zwane

Sifiso Maseko

Floyd Shivambu

Mfeka

It is understood that Mfeka, who will be taking up the secretary-general position later this week, was personally lobbied by Zuma, according to News24.

“Mfeka is an intellectual that is revered for being able to develop strategies and tactics that advance progress. His capacity will assist the MKP to reconnect with its core constituencies and return to its values, traditions and culture of comradeship, brotherhood and revolutionary cause,” a document seen by the publication read.

Zuma point man

Mfeka is regarded as Zuma’s point man in traditional leadership circles within the MK party.

Former DA member and Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi and impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane were also considered for the secretary-general position before Shivambu was axed.

Mfeka, who is the founder of the Injeje YabeNguni, an organisation championing the interests of traditional leaders, healers and the Nguni people in general, resigned as both MPL and MK party member in February after making serious allegations against some senior party leaders

However, three months later, he returned to the MK party in May, reigniting speculations of a possible reshuffle in the party’s key structures.

