‘Jomo’ to finally live his dream as Richards Bay get promoted

Sibongiseni Gumbi

There is talk that Richards Bay owner Sifiso “Jomo” Biyela was so upset at losing out on automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership last season that he didn’t want his team to play in the playoffs.



ALSO READ: TS Sporting to buy their way back to GladAfrica Championship

This was after the Natal Rich Boys had been top of the standings in the GladAfrica Championship until the last three games where they collapsed. They were overtaken to the finish line by Sekhukhune United.

Just before the start of the playoffs, Jomo fired the technical team and the team could win any game except for the ones against Royal AM who never showed up.

But all that is water under the bridge now for the KwaZulu-Natal club as they have won automatic promotion this time around. They are now the fifth team from KZN in the top flight.

“We are happy that we are here today… happy that the supporters came out in numbers and that the players made us proud. Last year it was disappointing but today we are celebrating,” said Biyela after their last game.

They drew 0-0 with Cape Town Spurs at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday. They had already needed just a point. But with University of Pretoria also drawing on the day, the Rich Boys enjoyed a two point lead at the top of the standings.

“What we said to the team is that they must not look back at what happened in the previous season. We said, ‘you didn’t deserve it, but this time around we will give you more support.

“We will give you a technical team that is going to understand you and also come on board with support like good bonuses’. That is why we are here today.

“We are a well organised team and have a good support base from our supporters and sponsors. Our supporters are amazing. Some of the teams do not get this kind of turnout.”

The turnout could have been even more had the team played their games at uMhlathuze Sports Complex. The venue in the north coast of KZN was however disqualified by the PSL at the start of the campaign and the side had to move their games to Durban.

“We are now looking forward to returning to our home base in Richards Bay because technically, this season we played 29 away games.

“This means a lot (to the province). With the diski (Dstv Diski Challenge) teams, this means a lot of young talent will now be unearthed – not to say we don’t want talent from the outside, but obviously the main focus should be at home.”