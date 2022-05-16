Lorch, Nange in Bafana’s preliminary squad for Afcon qualifiers

Khaya Ndubane

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Monday named a 37-man preliminary squad for next month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Morocco and Zimbabwe.



South Africa are set to play Morocco away at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 9 June and then host Zimbabwe at the FNB Stadium four days later (13 June).



Broos has included the likes of Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch, Phathutshedzo Nange of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Aubrey Modiba in his squad.



The final squad is set to be announced on 26 May.



Bafana Bafana preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen (both Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Lyle Lakay, Aubrey Modiba (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu, Innocent Maela (both Orlando Pirates), Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Siyabonga Ngezana (Chiefs), Taariq Fielies, Terrence Mashego (both Cape Town City), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows). .

Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Goodman Mosele, Fortune Makaringe, Thabang Monare (all Pirates), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Lebohang Maboe (Sundowns), Phathutshedzo Nange (Chiefs), Jesse Donn (SuperSport), Mduduzi Mdantsane (City), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns).

Strikers: Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Ashley du Preez (Stellenbosch), Keagan Dolly (Chiefs), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Khanyisa Mayo (City), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, USA), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Pule Mmodi (Arrows).