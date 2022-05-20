Pirates duo make the cut for PSL awards

Tshepo Ntsolengoe

Premier Soccer League end of the season awards are upon us and Orlando Pirates duo of Kwame Peprah and Boitumelo Radiopane have made the list in different categories.



The 21-years old Ghanaian striker has made the cut in the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season category, while Radiopane has made the list for the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) Player of the Season award.

Peprah, who joined the Buccaneers at the start of the current campaign, has been a regular starter in co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi’s team.



Peprah has played 33 games of the Soweto giants, while scoring seven goals and making one assist across all competitions, including the Caf Confederation Cup, where Bucs managed to reach the final and they are set to clash with RS Berkane of Morocco in the battle for the continental silverware in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday.

Meanwhile, the young Radiopane has enjoyed quite a successful stint with the Bucs juniors in the recently concluded DDC. The striker scored a massive 24 goals in 30 matches, where at some point Pirates found themselves as favourites to lift the Diski Challenge title, only to be overtaken by Stellenbosch FC reserves.



Radiopane’s explosive performance for the reserves saw him being promoted to the first team this season, but he has not been able to break into the senior team starting line-up.

He has only featured four times for the seniors, but his incredible display in the Diski Challenge has been something to write home about, with many questioning why he is not being utilised in the first team more often, especially with the senior Buccaneers struggling to get a consistent goal-poacher.



Last season, Radiopane was a joint top scorer of the DStv Diski Challenge rewired after scoring six goals, along with Taahir Goedeman, Kamohelo Hoala of Kaizer Chiefs and Asanda Buthelezi of Maritzburg United.