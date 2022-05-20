Mphahlele admits awkwardness of Chiefs’ last match against former team

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Ramahlwe Mphahlele has admitted that it will be emotional for him when leads Kaizer Chiefs against a team he made his professional debut with, Swallows FC in their last DStv Premiership fixture of the season.

Mphahlele nomarly enjoys playing against former sides but what makes the situation awkward for him this time around is that if they beat Swallows, it might spell an end for them in the top flight.

The Dube Birds go into the match desperately needing the full points and results in other matches to go in their favour to survive relegation. They are currently sitting in 15th position with 25 points – same as Baroka FC below them.

A win will ensure that they at least get a second chance at fighting for survival through the playoffs.

“Ja, I mean it’s how football works, you know,” said Mphahlele when asked about facing Swallows. “We are aware of their situation. They will want to come at us, they want points.

“Unfortunately it puts me in an awkward position, but, eh, it is going to be another game that we have to prepare well for and do our best. Swallows obviously have a special place in my heart having played for them some years back.

“But on Saturday that will go out the window and we will be fighting for the three points, and may the best team win,” he added.

Rama, as Mphlahlele is known in football circles, says for them it is about finishing on a high note and building on the promising performances they have put out in the last few games.

“We have been solid and we want to continue where we left off, and try to get maximum points against Swallows which we know is not going to be easy.

“We have managed to get results over the past few games. We have had good performances. Now we have to keep going, keep probing as a team. We have one more game to go this season and we will then take it from there.”

In the last game, a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United at a venue where Rama made his debut for Swallows, he scored the winning goal.

“I am happy to have contributed (with the goal) to the team. The most important thing however for me is the result, getting the three points and trying to keep a clean sheet. That’s what is important to me, if a goal comes then it is a bonus.”