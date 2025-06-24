Sekhukhune United lead race to sign former Chiefs defender

'I’m told Sekhukhune are in for him as well as another club in KZN but it's not clear who the club is from the information I have,' a source told Phakaaathi.

Wayde Jooste and Ramahlwe Mphahlele, formerly of AmaZulu FC during the 2025 Nedbank Cup Media Day at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 12 February 2025 ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Ramahlwe Mphahlele is reportedly on the radar of Sekhukhune United, who are believed to be the front-runners for his signature following his departure from AmaZulu FC at the end of last season.

While Babina Noko appear not to be the only club currently showing concrete interest in the veteran PSL defender, they are seen as the favourites to secure his services ahead of the upcoming campaign.

ALSO READ: Pirates announce surprise new head coach!

The 35-year-old made 16 Betway Premiership appearances for Usuthu during the 2024/25 season, but was deemed surplus to requirements by the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. According to a source close to the player, three clubs have expressed interest in bringing him on board.

“He’s a good professional and would add leadership to any team in the PSL. I’m told Sekhukhune are in for him as well as another club in KZN but it’s not clear who the club is from the information I have,” the source told Phakaaathi.

“It was actually surprising to see AmaZulu let him go, because he performed well last season. Just look at the stats and see how many games he played.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs agree ‘amicable’ midfielder exit

The well-travelled Mphahlele has previously turned out for Moroka Swallows, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs before spending the past few seasons at AmaZulu.