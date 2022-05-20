Berkane win Caf Confederation Cup as wasteful Pirates pay the penalty

Tshepo Ntsolengoe

Orlando Pirates failed to utilise their goal-scoring chances which saw them ending up losing on lifting the Caf Confederation Cup after losing 5-4 on penalties against RS Berkane at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Nigeria on Friday.



This was the second time the Buccaneers missed out on lifting the Caf Confed Cup, with the club having lost to Etoile du Sahel back in 2015.



Bucs had fought their way back into the game after equalising late in extra-time to make it to make it 1-1 thanks to Thembinkosi Lorch, but the attacker became a hero and a villain in one game as he missed a spot-kick.



Pirates had a number of goal scoring chance through, Deon Hotto, but he failed to beat Berkane keeper Akpabi Hamiani, who made a number of crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

The North Africans also had a good chance from Mehdi Oubila after the midfielder connected well with a cross, but his shot went just wide from Richard Ofori’s goals, with the game going into the break goalless.



The beginning of the second half saw Bucs once again on a deep search to break the deadlock with an immediate attack, but Hotto’s attempt was once again saved by the Berkane shot-stopper.



Later on, after making a number of good saves, the Moroccan side keeper caused a scare after he caught the boot of Shandu, but he was able to get back to the game later on, as the 90 minutes finished goalless.

Going into extra-time, it was a bad start for Bucs midfielder Thabang Monare, who caused a penalty following a VAR check after coming on as a substitute. Yousef el Fahli stepped up to make it 1-0 for the North African team.



Bucs tried their all make their way back into the game, and they finally did thanks to their determination which saw Lorch equalising with only a couple of minutes left to full-time, which forced the game to go to penalties.



However, the Soweto giants could not go on to win the trophy as they lost 5-4 on penalties with Lorch being the only one missing the penalty.