Ncikazi takes blame for Pirates’ failure to win Caf Cup

Tshepo Ntsolengoe

Mandla Ncikazi has taken the blame for Orlando Pirates’ failure to lift the Caf Confederation Cup.



Pirates lost 5-4 on penalties to Morocco’s RS Berkane in the final in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday.



Bucs can salvage their season by finishing second on the DStv Premiership log.



With nine points to play for, the Buccaneers can go all the way to finishing in second place, which see them competing in the Caf Champions League next season.



They are currently in seventh spot on the log with 40 points after 27 games. If they win all their remaining matches, Pirates can reach 49 points and be level with Cape Town City, current occupant of the runners-up spot with their season having ended this past weekend. A better goal difference for Bucs, however, will see them leapfrogging City.



Pirates will face Maritzburg United on Tuesday at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. There is still a huge concern for Pirates going into this clash against the Team of Choice. Ncikazi’s charges can’t seem to find the back of the net these days and the coach blames himself for the club’s lack of lethal power upfront.



The game against Maritzburg will be crucial for the Buccaneers, with Ncikazi and his co-coach Fadlu Davids having been very vocal about their desire to see the club finish as runners-up in the league after Mamelodi Sundowns wrapped-up the championship title weeks ago.



Pirates will be facing a Maritzburg side that has survived relegation, but could not finish inside the top-8. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit is in 12th spot with 31 points going into their last game of the campaign.