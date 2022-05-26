Zwane confirmed as permanent Chiefs head coach

Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Thursday that Arthur Zwane has been appointed permanent head coach on a three-year contract.

Zwane and Dillon Sheppard took charge of the team until the end of this season on a caretaker basis after the sacking of Stuart Baxter.

“We want someone who understands the philosophy and culture of the club,” said Chiefs director of football Molefi Ntseki.

Chiefs want the coach “to bring back the glory days at the club,” added Ntseki.

“We have gone through the qualities a coach has to have and he fits into that category, the experience of how to work with players and of being at the club and knowing the ins and outs.”

Sheppard will also stay on at Chiefs as an assistant coach.

More to follow