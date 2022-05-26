Motaung explains why Chiefs appointed Zwane as permanent coach

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has explained why the club decided to appoint Arthur Zwane as new permanent coach.



On Thursday, Chiefs announced that Zwane, who will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard, has signed a three-year deal with the club.



In a statement issued by the club, Motaung Jnr explained why Zwane was the ideal candidate to lead Chiefs, who again ended a season without a trophy.



“It is no secret that we have had a number of challenging seasons over the last few years. We have had to make decisive changes in leading us to what we strongly believe will lay the foundation for long term success. We are confident that our supporters and all those who are associated with the Kaizer Chiefs brand will have something to smile about soon,” said Motaung Jnr.

“One of the main reasons the Club decided to appoint coach Arthur Zwane is his deep understanding of the Kaizer Chiefs playing philosophy and his incredible work ethic. His innovative and modern approach to the game has made him the ideal candidate to drive this unique project into the future,” he added.



Meanwhile, Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung expressed his confidence in Zwane’s ability to steer Amakhosi to glory.

“We would like to take this opportunity and congratulate coach Arthur Zwane for this big appointment. The plan we have been working on for many years of appointing Arthur as our Head Coach has come to fruition. After seeing his passion for the game and his willingness to learn, we have been looking to bring him through to lead the senior when the time is right and we believe that time is now. We are also grateful that he has been patient and continued to work hard to advance his coaching skills and abilities by educating himself, which is key in the modern game,” said Motaung senior.

“Arthur is the someone who grew up at Chiefs and has a full understanding of our culture. We did say last year when we appointed the Sporting Director and Head of Technical that we wanted them to work with people who understand our philosophy. This is important as the coach works closely with those two gentlemen on a daily basis.”