Modise opens up on racism she faced in Denmark

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South African football legend Portia Modise shared her memories during her stay in Denmark, where she faced racism and spoke about having difficulties in understanding Danish.

Having spent three years at Danish football side Fortuna Hjorring, the ex-Banyana Banyana striker says members of her club viewed Africa as a jungle and she was even offered to be bought a tent so that she can sleep outside by her team.



Speaking on popular South African podcast, Podcast and Chill with MacG, real name MacGyver Mukwevho, the SA football all time top scorer with 102 goals went down memory lane.



“When they saw me, they saw someone who walks next to lions and sends monkeys to do my errands, that is the stereotype they had about Africa. I remember when they took me shopping, they bought a microwave and asked me if I knew what it was. So, I said no, I don’t know what it is, I was acting foolish,” Modise shared her memories on the podcast.

“They said ‘this is warmer’, so I proceeded to ask. What is warmer? They explained its purpose. And I said, ooh, this is cool. They bought me frozen pizza and asked if I had ever had a pizza before? They said you really come from the jungle. ‘How is South Africa?’ I was like, it’s very poor.”



“They asked if I was comfortable staying in the house and asked if they should buy me a tent. I was like, I am not sure, what do you think? And I said, guys, we are hosting the World Cup very soon. How are we going to host the World Cup if we don’t have warmers and houses?”



Modise, who retired back in 2015, recently launched her book titled From Portia Modise with Love. She follows in the steps of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, who also launched his book earlier this year, as well current Banyana and Atletico ladies striker Thembi Kgatlana, whose book launched last year.