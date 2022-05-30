How Hugo Marques changed a temporal post into a permanent

Sibongiseni Gumbi

For a goalkeeper who was meant to be with Cape Town City for a short period as a stop-gap while their main man was recovering, Hugo Marques has done so well he was named Goalkeeper of the Season at the PSL’s end of year Awards.

The Angolan keeper came to City close to the start of the season after Darren Keet had suffered an injury and they needed someone on a temporary basis. But even when Keet had recovered, Marques dislodged him from his position.

The lanky 36-year-old was influential in City managing to finish second in the DStv Premiership, the highest the side has ever finished since its inception.

“It’s a big honour for me to put my name among the big goalkeepers of South African football,” says Marques of his award. “I hope I will be there again next season because I will work hard and try to do better.”

Marques is likely to be still with City next season as the club have already tied him down with a improved one year deal. This means he will be part of the Citizens when they embark on their first Caf Champions League campaign next season.

“It’s time to go and conquer Africa,” he adds. Marques and SuperSport United’s Luke Fleurs were the only winners who are not from Mamelodi Sundowns, preventing the Chloorkop side from making a clean sweep.

Marques made his Citizens debut a few days after joining the side in the MTN8 where he showed his experience in helping the side to the final where they lost to Sundowns.

He kept 15 clean sheets in the DStv Premiership which means he didn’t concede in half the games the Cape side played. And with Keet expected to be fully fit by the start of next season, City coach Eric Tinkler will have a big headache when he has to pick his No. 1.

Keet is a decent keeper as well and also boasts a lot of experience having played overseas for a while. He has also played for the senior national team and worked with Tinkler previously while they were both at Bidvest Wits.