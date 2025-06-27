SA politicians with clouds hanging over their heads

A look at politicians dogged by controversy, including Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Simelane, Mantashe and others.

Pictures: The Citizen and Gallo

Here are some prominent politicians who are under a cloud:

President Cyril Ramaphosa

He has faced scrutiny over his business dealings, most notably the Phala Phala farm scandal, where $580 000 (about R10 million) in cash was stolen from his Limpopo game farm in 2020.

The incident was concealed until June 2022.

He was later accused of money laundering, tax evasion and violating foreign currency regulations.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute.

Paul Mashatile – deputy president

He has long been haunted by corruption allegations, including the R1.3 billion Alexandra renewal project.

More recently, questions have emerged about his lavish lifestyle, allegedly funded by government contractors.

The DA has laid criminal charges, leaving the NPA to decide on prosecution.

John Steenhuisen – minister of agriculture and DA leader

Steenhuisen was implicated in allegations of misusing DA funds during his 2020 campaign for party leadership.

The accusations were made by expelled member Tsepo Mhlongo, who also implicated Manny de Freitas.

While De Freitas was found guilty and expelled, no action was taken against Steenhuisen.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa – minister of electricity and energy

As former mayor of Tshwane (2010-2016), Ramokgopa was linked to a controversial contract awarded to PEU Capital Partners.

The irregular contract was set aside by the courts.

Thembi Simelane – minister of human settlements

Simelane has been accused of taking questionable loans from companies connected to the looted VBS Bank while serving as Polokwane mayor.

Additionally, she faces DA-laid charges for allegedly defrauding Eskom of R700 000 during her time at consulting firm Vitrovian.

Nobuhle Nkabane – minister of higher education and training

Nkabane stands accused of ignoring corruption allegations in the Construction Education and Training Authority, despite whistle-blower evidence.

She was also accused of misleading parliament regarding Sector Education and Training Authority appointments.

Aaron Motsoaledi – minister of health

Motsoaledi was implicated in a 2019 bribery scandal involving the murder of businessman Louis Siemens, with claims he received R150 000 to fast-track a hospital licence.

He has denied the allegations.

Gwede Mantashe – minister of mineral and petroleum resources

Mantashe is linked to the Bosasa corruption scandal, accused of accepting home security upgrades.

The Zondo commission recommended further investigation.

Blade Nzimande – minister of science, technology and innovation

Nzimande was accused of accepting kickbacks from National Student Financial Aid Scheme service providers when he was higher education minister.

He denied the claims, calling them a politically motivated smear campaign.