Three teams without a win in round seven of Hollywoodbets Super League

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After the seventh round of fixtures in the Hollywoodbets Super League, three teams are yet to register a win, showing the standard of the league has gone up following the addition of two more teams in the league.

ALSO READ: Qalinge to be released by AmaZulu?



Tsunami Queens, City Lads and Golden Ladies are all without a victory with the sides rooted at the bottom of the league standings.



All three sides have only managed to register a point since the beginning of the season, while Golden ladies are occupying the last place on the log having conceded 29 goals already, whereas City Lads are in 15th place after conceding 26 and Tsunami have let in 24 goals so far.



It’s been quite a difficult campaign for the three clubs, especially City Lads, who are in their first season in the Hollywoodbets league after earning promotion at the Sasol National playoffs.



Meanwhile, other rookies Vasco da Gama have also faced their fair share of difficulties in the league, but the Cape Town based side have managed to strive under hard times. They have already collected six points, which has placed them in 13th spot.



At the top of standings, there are changes following this past weekend’s games, which saw Mamelodi Sundowns reclaim their spot at the summit of the league standings.



This is after JVW FC dropped points once again following their 2-2 draw with Tshwane University of Technology FC Ladies, Downs thrashed Thunderbirds 5-1. Banyana Ba Style are on 18 points, while JVW have amassed 17 so far.

Fixtures:



Wednesday, 1 May:

Durban Ladies v University of Johannesburg

Coal City Wizards v University of Western Cape

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC v Bloemfontein Celtic

Ma-Indies v Richmond United

Golden Ladies v Tsunami Queens

First Touch FC v Tshwane University of Technology

City lads v Vasco da Gama

JVW FC v Thunderbirds FC