Chiefs are expecting trophies from Zwane, says Motaung

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Bobby Motaung made it clear that Kaizer Chiefs are looking to go back to being a force to be reckoned with in the DStv Premiership and start winning trophies again.



ALSO READ: Has Klate revealed Pirates’ incoming coach?

He says that is why they hired Arthur Zwane to be head coach on a full time basis because he has been there and knows the challenges in the team.

“We felt that getting someone from outside was going to be a culture change again – a culture shock,” said Motaung. “We felt we needed continuity and we had people inside the club who are qualified for the job. They know the challenges we have had.

“That is why they are involved in the issue of players… doing player audits, scouting and analysis,” adds Motaung who is the football manager at Amakhosi.

Asked if they will be more patient with Zwane considering he is young and it is his first time as a head coach at senior level, Motaung said they expect success.

“It is about success, success, success… achieving things and winning trophies. That is one of the reasons we kept them. They raised their hand, they know the challenges at Kaizer Chiefs.

“They are coming in with a mandate that is clear that we need to win trophies again and return to the style of Kaizer Chiefs – the playing style.”

Zwane will be assisted by his long-time friend Dillon Sheppard and Motaung promised that they will be supported in every way possible including getting them quality players.

“It is not about him (Zwane) alone… It is about the whole club, we want to win trophies. That is why we are investing in other aspects as well. We are giving them the players that they need, we are giving them the technical support they need. We will support them to make sure they succeed.”

Zwane was officially unveiled as a Chiefs coach last week and the club are expected to announce some of their new signings this week.

Stellenbosch FC have already announced that they have sold defender Zitha Khwinika and striker Ashley Du Preez to Amakhosi. Chiefs also signed Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu on a pre-contract in January. They are also rumoured to be chasing Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motswari.