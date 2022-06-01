What makes Sundowns goalies tick?

Ntokozo Gumede

Whenever fit, Denis Onyango is likely to be the one selected to start a game for Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of Kennedy Mweene, Ricardo Goss and Reyaad Pieterse.

That might make you want to think that these other guys who don’t get to play that much will sulk. But that’s not the case with the goalkeeping department at ‘Downs, as some outfield players describe it as the craziest department.

Being the humble and soft spoken leader that he is, Onyango gives a lot of credit to his fellow goalies, who are trained by Wendell Robinson.

“Every player has played a huge role in the success of the club and I need to be honest and give more credit to the other goalkeepers because everyone has played a part in this campaign,” said Onayngo.



“From Goss, Kennedy, Reyaad and Kennedy. We are one happy family in terms of goalkeeping and we always push each other, and it shows that even when Denis is not in goals the team can win. Even when Kennedy is out, Reyaad plays. We always support each other and give support to the team because it is important for the goalkeeping department to be strong and happy,” he added.



Onyango has been the mainstay in between the sticks with Sundowns, winning six league titles with the club to make an overall tally of nine championships.

His main priority next season is to get his hands on his 10th title to further illuminate his status as the most decorated player in South Africa. However, the Caf Champions League is also on his wish list, and he says domestic success can never make up for failing to win the big prize on the continent.

“I want to play a couple more seasons, win a few more trophies and hopefully I can get my 10th league trophy next season. Another Nedbank Cup and another MTN8. We will keep riding the wave and get the result because we need to be competitive every season and that is why we won all of the trophies in the country,” said Onyango.



He added: “Nothing heals Champions League wounds because it is a bigger trophy, but we had to give our best and finish the season on a high besides all of the challenges that we faced. The main important thing was always to stay focused on the league and it gave us momentum to win the Nedbank Cup.”



