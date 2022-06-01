Swallows begin playoffs campaign with win over All Stars

Khaya Ndubane

Swallows began their quest for survival with a 2-1 win over Cape Town All Stars in a relegation/promotion playoffs match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.



Igugu LeKapa started the game the better of the sides and they dominated Swallows throughout the first half. They were guilty of not taking the chances they created.



Justice Figuareido finally opened the scoring for All Stars finishing off a nice interplay from the visitors and they kept their slender lead until the half-time break.



With his team looking flat in the first half, Swallows coach Dylan Kerr made three changes at the start of the second half, introducing Ruzaigh Gamildien, Joseph Mhlongo and Sphesihle Mbhele to try and change the complexion of the game.



The changes did make a change on the way Swallows approached the game as they looked a completely different side in the beginning stages of the second half.



After putting pressure on All Stars defence, Swallows were finally rewarded when Mbulelo Wambi grabbed the equaliser in the 68th minute.



A minute later, another substitute Keletso Makgalwa, thought he had given Swallows the lead with a volley, but the referee disallowed it, saying the forward had touched the ball with his hand before taking a shot on goal. TV replays, however, showed that it was a legitimate goal.



It was All Stars though who finished the game the stronger of the sides, but they could not regain their lead.



Just when it looked as though the game would end in a draw, Mhlongo made sure that Swallows take all the points when he volleyed home a Gamildien pin-point cross.



There was to be drama in the end as All Stars coach was shown a red card in the dying minutes of the match.



Swallows will next meet joint leaders University of Pretoria at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday. The Birds and AmaTuks are both on three points having registered wins against All Stars.