Mayo looks to repay his ‘role model’ dad with Bafana goals

Khanyisa Mayo is looking to follow in his father’s footsteps, after the Cape Town City striker was selected for Bafana Bafana’s opening Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco in Rabat on June 9.

Patrick Mayo, of Bush Bucks, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs fame, netted for Bafana against Morocco in Sousse at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2004, the goal one bright point of an utterly dismal tournament display by the late Syles Phumo’s side.

Mayo Snr has been a major influence on his son’s career, and the 23 year-old has found some form this season in the Mother City, enough to earn him a first call up to the senior national team.

“He was very happy,” said Khanyisa on his dad’s reaction when he heard that Hugo Broos had called him up.

“We were all watching the SABC, where the head coach was announcing the team.

“He was the first to call and congratulate me. He played for Bafana and I look up to hime and a father and a player. I would love to keep on doing it (playing for Bafana) because he is a role model to me.

“It is any striker’s dream to score as many goals as you can for your country”.

Mayo has had an inconsistent career, after promising much on emerging from SuperSport United’s youth academy. He left SuperSport to play for Royal Eagles and Richards Bay in the GladAfrica Championship but City took a chance on him this season and he rewarded them by playing a key role in their qualification for next season’s Caf Champions League.

“After leaving SuperSport, the thing for me was to resurface and in the GladAfrica Championships I was scoring goals and was seen by clubs in the Premiership. Now I have been scoring for my club (City) and have been recognised by the head coach (Broos) to come and represent the national team. So it has been positive for me, going from club to club, but also finding myself and knowing what to do.”