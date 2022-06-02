Kaizer Chiefs show ill-disciplined Zuma the exit door

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the termination of Dumisani Zuma’s contract, with a year still remaining on his contract.



Zuma’s release comes a day after Chiefs announced that they would not renew the contracts of Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Daniel Akpeyi, Leonardo Castro, Kearyn Baccus, while Kenyan midfielder Anthony Agay has been put on transfer list.



In a statement published on the social media platforms, Chiefs stated that Zuma’s numerous disciplinary issues have led to the club letting him go with a year still remaining on his contract.



“Since joining from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017, he has been suspended a number of times, including twice in one season. He was also sent to rehab and counselling in the season that just ended. Over five seasons, he played 100 matches (25 starts + 75 subs) and scored 13 goals,” read the club statement.



Chiefs banned Zuma from football activities earlier in May after ‘violating’ the club rules.



It was the second time that the 26-year-old winger was suspended by the club. He was banned by Chiefs after he was allegedly caught by the police while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The recommendations from the Chiefs Disciplinary Committee at the time was that he attend rehabilitation, which he did and came back and even scored against Golden Arrows in his last appearance for Amakhosi.