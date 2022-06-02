AmaZulu release 15 players plus two coaches, to announce eight

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Abraham Majok has not been at AmaZulu FC for longer than six months but he was also a casualty of the club’s big clean up.



Majok was among the 15 players who were released by the Durban-based club on Thursday afternoon.

Other notable players on the list are Luvuyo Memela, Xola Mlambo, Augustine Mulenga and Hendrick “Pule” Ekstein.

Usuthu president Sandile Zungu announced that of the 15, only Tapelo Xoki had been sold to Orlando Pirates.



Siyethemba Sithebe will join the other Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs with whom he signed a pre-contract in December.

“Tapelo Xoki has been acquired by Orlando Pirates while Sithebe has opted to not extend his contract with AmaZulu,” said Zungu in a statement released by the club.

“As for the others, the club decided not to renew their contracts in view of our endeavours to rebuild for success in the forthcoming 2022/23 season.”

Zungu also announced that goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs and assistant coach Vasili Manousakis will also leave the coastal city side.

“We will announce the names of at least eight players who will be joining Usuthu in the coming days. The club can also confirm the departure of assistant coach Vasili Manousakis and goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs.

“We would like to thank all the players and the afore-mentioned members of the technical team for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavours.” Zungu said.

Among the players expected to be unveiled by Usuthu in the coming day is Gabadinho Mhango who was with Orlando Pirates last season. Mhango had a fallout with Pirates management and technical team last season and spent most of his time on the stands even though the supporters were unhappy about that.

The players who have been released are: Neil Boshoff, Tapelo Xoki, Xola Mlambo, Luvuyo Memela, Philani Zulu, Limbikani Mzava, Tsepo Masilela, Kgotso Moleko, Henrick Ekstein, Abraham Majok, Thabo Qalinge, Siphelele Mthembu, Andre de Jong, Augustine Mulenga, Siyethemba Sithebe