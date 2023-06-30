Ex-Pirates striker Mulenga makes return to SA with move to Chippa

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

Chippa United have completed the signing of former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu forward Augustine Mulenga.



The 33-year-old joins the Chilli Boys from Zambia’s NAPSA Stars on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

He becomes the second signing for Chippa after the club announced the signing of Craig Martin, who joined the Gqeberha-based side from Mulenga’s former club, Pirates.



“Chippa United Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga on a 2-year contract.

“With former stints at Orlando Pirates and Amazulu FC, along with significant contributions to the Zambian national team,” read a statement from Chippa.

Club chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi welcomed Mulenga’s acquisition to his club, saying his “rich experience aligns perfectly with our aspirations for the forthcoming season”.

“As he steps into this new journey with us, we extend our warmest wishes to Mulenga for his tenure at the club,” said the chairman.