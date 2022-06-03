Orlando Pirates axe coach Fadlu Davids

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Fadlu Davids’ spell with Orlando Pirates has come to an end after the club confirmed his departure on Friday.



ALSO READ: Moloi backs Tyson to revive Pirates career

The former Maritzburg United coach leaves the club after almost three years with Pirates, where he has worked with a number of coaches.

Davids worked with the likes of Micho Sredojevic, Rulani Mokwena, Josef Zinnbauer and he now leaves the team after being appointed as co-coach alongside Mandla Ncikazi last season.

The 41-year-old Cape Town born coach leaves his Pirates post after another unsuccessful campaign with the club, where they failed to lift any trophies. To make matters worse, the club didn’t even qualify for any Caf club competitions after they finished the season in sixth place on the DStv Premiership standings.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has parted ways with Coach Fadlu Davids. Davids, who joined the organisation in 2019 as an Assistant Coach, will leave the Club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of this month,” said the club on their website.

“Ever professional and always disciplined in his approach, Mr Davids leaves the Club having performed his duties in an exemplary manner.”

Pirates also confirmed the departure of their head performance analyst Darian Wilken, who is said to be venturing on coaching.

“Meanwhile, the Club can also confirm the departure of Head Performance Analyst Darian Wilken. Mr Wilken has expressed his intention to head into coaching which is a decision the club respects and supports. There is no doubt that he will be an asset to the South African football industry one day.”

“On behalf of the Club, we would like to wish both Mr Davids and Mr Wilken all the best in their future endeavours.”