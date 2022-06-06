Why Mbule snubbed Chiefs and joined Sundowns

Khaya Ndubane

Newly-signed Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sipho Mbule has revealed the reason why he joined the Brazilians.



ALSO READ: BREAKING! Chiefs miss out on Mbule as he joins city rivals Sundowns



Mbule, who was also linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, ended speculation around his future by signing a three-year deal with Sundowns from SuperSport United last Friday.



“I think the move to Sundowns, it’s like Sundowns are a team that have dominated over the years, they have a lot of good players and what’s more is that they are competing at the highest level,” Mbule told the Sundowns TV.

“So one thing about Sundowns…I played in CAF with SuperSport but we didn’t qualify for next season. I played the final with SuperSport but I felt like I can do more with Sundowns, that’s why I joined Sundowns because I want to play at the highest level and I want to win trophies,” he added.



“I started watching Sundowns when I was very young and that’s when I started to fall in love with football. I started watching Sundowns during the era of Koketso Mmotong, Teko Modise, Surprise Moriri, Katlego Mphela. I think I supported them once.

“Winning trophies is a nice thing, it’s a nice feeling, it’s every player’s dream. It’s an achievement that you can look up to at the end of the day. I won two MTN8 with SuperSport United and I lost the Confederation Cup final.

“Coming here to Sundowns, it’s like I am going to add more to my tally, from two to maybe more. I think I’m looking forward to playing with everyone because they have the best players and they are looking for the best players and I think what I am bringing to Sundowns is the talent that they saw at SuperSport,” concluded Mbule.