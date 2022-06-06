Chiefs competing with Madrid in hot pursuit of Cameroonian striker 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in young Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga but have competition from European clubs including Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Etouga has been a marvel in the Ghanaian Premier League, hitting the net an incredible 20 times to help them win their first league title in eight years. He could perhaps be the lucky charm AMakhosi need to end their eight-year trophyless run.

“South African giants Kaizer Chiefs are keen on landing Asante Kotoko SC striker Franck Mbella Etouga,” reads a report by GHANAsoccernet.

“Chiefs have officially submitted an offer to the Porcupine Warriors for the services of the Cameroonian striker who has taken the Ghana Premier League by storm this season.

“There are European clubs such as Saint-Etienne, Galatasaray, SD Eibar and Atletico Madrid all linked with the 20-year-old centre forward.

“Etouga has been lethal for Kotoko this term having netted 20 goals. He also provided three assists and has also won seven man of the match awards helping Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League for the first time in eight years.”

Amakhosi are revamping their team under new coach Arthur Zwane who has promised to make sure the team brings back the glory days with not just trophies but good football as well.

The Naturena side have already released a number of players including strikers Samir Nukorvic and Leonardo Castro. They have already signed Ashley Du Preez from Stellenbosch FC in their attempts to have a strong attacking force next season.

Amakhosi are also reportedly interested in Sekhukhune United’s creative midfielder Yusuf Maart and have made contact with the Limpopo side oer a possible transfer.

But according to reports the move is unlikely to happen with Babina Noko putting a big price tag on Maart’s head. They have also been linked with TS Galaxy’s Ethan Brooks and Swallows FC duo of Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Dillon Solomons.

Amakhosi are expected to make announcements on further technical changes this week after parting ways with goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter last week. Itumeleng Khune is expected to be announced as the assistant goalkeeper coach to Aubrey Mathibe.