Khune fuels technical team role rumours as he attends coaching course

Phakaaathi Reporter

Itumeleng Khune has poured fuel on the rumours that he is set to be graduated into the technical team at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 34-year-old hardly saw any official action last season in the Amakhosi team with Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma being the preferred keepers under Stuart Baxter and later Arthur Zwane respectively.

While at 34 Khune is still young enough as goalkeepers usually play until they are above 40, he has already started taking coaching courses. He is currently believed to be doing a Fifa accredited goalkeeper coaching course at Safa House.

There have been rumours that Khune will take the role of assistant goalkeeper coach at Chiefs after the departure of Lee Baxter. Aubrey Mathibe is set to be installed as new keeper coach with Khune his assistant.

Khune will however still be registered as a player to be the third keeper with Bvuma and Petersen. Chiefs released Daniel Akpeyi along with other players last week. He was the club’s fourth goalkeeper and his place is set to be taken by a keeper from the club’s DStv Diski Challenge side.

Khune meanwhile sent a shoutout to Akpeyi, thanking him for what he had done for him over the last three years they were together at Naturena.

“All the best in your future endeavours Papa D. You will remain in my heart for all you’ve done for me. You remain the best of the best, keep well brother,” wrote Khune on Twitter recently.