Middendorp part ways with Maritzburg, linked with SuperSport job

Maritzburg United have confirmed that they have parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp after the club realised that the German mentor was taking them nowhere slowly.



The club confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon.



It is a surprising move considering that Middendorp recently brokered Maritzburg’s working relationship with German giants Arminia Bielfeld.

“At a postseason board meeting, the directors had expressed their disappointment at the club’s on field performances over the past 24 months together with the high turnover rate of new player signings during this period,” said Maritzburg chairman Farouk Kadodia in a statement.

“As a club, we have invested a lot in football development especially in the last two years and the board felt that we cannot be continually fighting relegation.

“We have therefore taken a decision to take a new route going forward and assemble a team that will bear fruit over the next three year period and have thus parted ways with Ernst,” he added.

He said they would be making announcements on the new coach in the next few days. Middendorp will however not stay unemployed for too long if what Phakaathi has heard is to be believed.

The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor is said to be in the running for the SuperSport United coaching position where he will be a technical advisor with Fadlu Davids appointed as head coach.