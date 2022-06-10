Gallants will not be dancing to Dan Malesela’s tune anymore

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Marumo Gallants have announced that the team will no longer be dancing to coach Da “Dance” Malesela’s tune. The Limpopo based side released a short statement on Friday afternoon announcing that they would not be renewing Malesela’s contract when it ends.

Malesela guided the side to the Nedbank Cup final where they narrowly lost to Mamelodi Sundowns. They finished 10th in the DStv Premiership, a decent position considering it was their first season.

“Marumo Gallants FC has confirmed that the contract of coach Dan Malesela will not be renewed when it expires at the end of this month. The club would like to thank Malesela for his services during the last season and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said the club in the statement.

They have not indicated when they would be announcing a new coach. Gallants will be one of South Africa’s four representatives in the Caf club championships next season along with Sundowns, Cape Town City and Royal AM.