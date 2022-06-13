Banyana coach impressed with training camp ahead of WAFCON

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she is impressed with the effort being put in training by her preliminary squad that is currently in camp in Johannesburg ahead of the start of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be held in Morocco in July.

Ellis and her Banyana troops gathered for camp last Friday, with 33-players fighting to get on the final list that will be departing to the North African country on 21 June.



“We had an evening session on Sunday and it was very good, I thought the pace and the intensity we played was extremely quick. The one two touch football was really good and everybody is starting to step up,” said the Banyana mentor.



“We looked at all the scenarios and went back to look at the footage, but everyone raised their hand. So, we have a really big headache, but that is what we want in terms of selecting the squad. Because we want to make sure that we play the way we want to play and get the best players to do that job for us.”

Impressed with the effort from the players in the training camp, Ellis says the main objective is to try to work getting the right combinations in order for the team to do well at the tournament.



“We are not just looking at the players, we are also preparing players, and it is part of the preparations (for the WAFCON). I mean, looking at different scenarios, putting players in the park and matching them up, getting combinations going to make sure we get the right combination. But, I have been impressed with the new players that have come in.”



Just before the squad assembled for camp, Ellis had to make a change in the team following an injury to JVW FC midfielder Gabriela Salgado, who got injured during her team’s Hollywoodbets Super League clash. Salgado, who is set to be out for about eight weeks, has since been replaced by Mamelodi Sundowns ladies player Rhoda Mulaudzi.



Banyana have been placed in Group C at the competition, along with Nigeria, Botswana and Burundi.