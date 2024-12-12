Bafana’s Williams leads avalanche of SA nominees for CAF Awards
Hugo Broos and Andile Dlamini are also nominated.
Ronwen Williams is on the final list of nominees for two CAF awards. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was one of a host of South Africans included in the list of final nominees on Thursday for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.
ALSO READ: Mngqithi breaks silence on Sundowns exit
The CAF Awards will take place in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday. The Bafana captain Williams is one of the final three nominees for both the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year and CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year Awards.
𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 (𝗠𝗲𝗻) – 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/H9uo6FKJu7— CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 12, 2024
𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 (𝗠𝗲𝗻) – 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/GJXBloJ0xx— CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 12, 2024
Read more
The 32 year-old Williams saved four penalties in the same shootout as Bafana beat Cape Verde to reach the semifinals of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.
Williams and Dlamini nominated
Williams’ fellow ‘keeper Andile Dlamini also earned a nomination. The Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper was among the final three on the list for the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award.
𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 (𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻) – 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/WtK5rL30Hr— CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 12, 2024
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is among the final three for the CAF Men’s Coach of the Year. Broos led Bafana to a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals. He also led them to qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco at the end of next year.
ALSO READ: Banyana Banyana face tough early hurdle in WAFCON 2026 qualifying
Banyana Banyana assistant coach and University of the Western Cape coach Thinasonke Mbuli is among the nominees for the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year. She led UWC ladies to the Cosafa Champions League title this year.
𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 (𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻) – 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/WtK5rL30Hr— CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 12, 2024
Banyana and Bafana have also both been nominated in their respective categories for CAF Team of the Year.
𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 (𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻) – 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/Cb2ENxQIPB— CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 12, 2024
𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 (𝗠𝗲𝗻) – 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/7oqCU96gVm— CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 12, 2024
Sundowns also make the grade
Mamelodi Sundowns won the Betway Premiership for the seventh season in a row and reached the semifinals of the Caf Champions League. They have been nominated for the CAF Men’s Club of the Year Award.
𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 (𝗠𝗲𝗻) – 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/tjz69tuixX— CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 12, 2024
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.