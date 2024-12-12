World Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

5 minute read

12 Dec 2024

07:28 pm

Bafana’s Williams leads avalanche of SA nominees for CAF Awards

Hugo Broos and Andile Dlamini are also nominated.

Ronwen Williams - Bafana Bafana

Ronwen Williams is on the final list of nominees for two CAF awards. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was one of a host of South Africans included in the list of final nominees on Thursday for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi breaks silence on Sundowns exit

The CAF Awards will take place in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday. The Bafana captain Williams is one of the final three nominees for both the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year and CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year Awards.

The 32 year-old Williams saved four penalties in the same shootout as Bafana beat Cape Verde to reach the semifinals of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

Williams and Dlamini nominated

Williams’ fellow ‘keeper Andile Dlamini also earned a nomination. The Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper was among the final three on the list for the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is among the final three for the CAF Men’s Coach of the Year. Broos led Bafana to a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals. He also led them to qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco at the end of next year.

ALSO READ: Banyana Banyana face tough early hurdle in WAFCON 2026 qualifying

Banyana Banyana assistant coach and University of the Western Cape coach Thinasonke Mbuli is among the nominees for the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year. She led UWC ladies to the Cosafa Champions League title this year.

Banyana and Bafana have also both been nominated in their respective categories for CAF Team of the Year.

Sundowns also make the grade

Mamelodi Sundowns won the Betway Premiership for the seventh season in a row and reached the semifinals of the Caf Champions League. They have been nominated for the CAF Men’s Club of the Year Award.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana banyana banyana CAF Champions league Hugo Broos Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Ronwen Williams

