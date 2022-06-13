Former Pirates defender in court over fraud and corruption charges

Phakaaathi Reporter

Former Orlando Pirates player Tonic Chabalala was a solid defender during his playing days but he could not stop the police from swooping on him to face fraud and corruption charges.

Chabalala is reportedly expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialized Commercial Crimes Court in the south of Johannesburg on Monday, according to the Sunday World.

A National Prosecuting Authority official is quoted confirming that there is a former Pirates player who has been detained and set for a court appearance on Monday.

“We can confirm that a former Orlando Pirates player, whom we cannot name at this stage because he has not yet appeared in court has been charged with fraud corruption of about R15 million for allegations of fraudulently creating Requests for Quotes (RFQs) for companies to be awarded tenders by the City of Johannesburg Municipality,” Phindi Mjobondwana is quoted as saying.