I had high hopes for Hlatshwayo, says Pirates supporter

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

One of Orlando Pirates’ leading supporters Philip Jwara says he had high hopes for departed Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo, as he believed the player would produce performances similar to those he displayed during his time at Bidvest Wits and with Bafana Bafana.

ALSO READ: Former Pirates defender to join rivals Chiefs?



Hlatshwayo joined the Buccaneers, the club he has always supported, in 2020 with the intention shoring up a back four that had problems leaking goals. He went on to help the team to end their trophy drought by lifting the MTN8 that season. But, his second season with the club was very poor, with the 32-years old’s sloppy mistakes costing the side.



His stay has since been cut short after he came to a mutual agreement with the team to terminate his contract.



Jwara believes things got tough for Hlatshwayo because of the competition he faced at the team, but he will at least be remembered as someone who brought in some silverware at the Buccaneers during his first campaign.



“When a player arrives at Pirates, we make sure as supporters that we welcome them well and make them feel at home. In the case of Tyson, I had high hopes for him. We saw him as a player that will go on to claim the center-back position as he played very well for Bidvest Wits and for Bafana Bafana. Unfortunately, at Pirates competition is tough,” said the Pirates supporter.



“But, I think we will remember that he did well during his first season when we won the MTN8 and he was the captain. He came into the team and we won a cup after a long time, which was a good achievement for the club. Looking at him leaving the club, as supporters we don’t look at things the same way as management does. There are players that we wish could be kept at the club, but then management decides to release those players.”