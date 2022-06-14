How Jessica’s new experience will strengthen Chiefs’ bond with fans

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs supporters will benefit from the knowledge that the club’s marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung picked up in the SuperSport Industry Leaders Programme she recently attended.

Jesicca was among the 18 sports administrators who were handpicked for the programme, according to the Amakhosi website.

As part of the programme, they travelled to the US where she feels she learnt a bit about the importance of giving supporters an unforgettable experience with every game they attend.

ALSO READ: Khanye not confident of Zwane winning trophies at Chiefs

“We learnt a lot in the United States and this is where we got to see how valuable the fan experience is to a team,” she says of their visit to San Francisco where they interacted with the administrators of the Golden State Warriors.

“We have a lot to implement here for our fans to duplicate these and to build a stronger bond and to keep on bettering the game day experience for our fans,” she adds.

Chiefs and their supporters have enjoyed a strong bond over the years which grew the club into the most supported in the country.

The club has also constantly been a leader in finding new ways of engaging with their supporters and keeping them informed of the happenings at Naturena. It is however the team’s on-the-field performances that agitate the supporters and see them turning against certain individuals in the club.

Jessica hopes with the implementation of what he learnt in the programme, they can become an even stronger brand.

“It was a very reflective process and one that built in me in various ways. I got to undertake many physical and other journeys during this time. There are many lessons I bring back to the village at Naturena with me,” she says.