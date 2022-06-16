Kerr proud after surviving relegation with Swallows

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Dylan Kerr has once again proved to be the go to guy when a club needs to survive relegation from the DStv Premiership, after doing so with Swallows FC in the 2021/22 relegation/promotion playoffs.

Swallows ended their league campaign in 15th place, which meant they needed to retain their status in the playoffs by going up GladAfrica Champions sides University of Pretoria (AmaTuks) and Cape Town All Stars.



Even though things didn’t look promising for Swallows, they managed to step up in their last game of the playoffs against AmaTuks. The Birds needed nothing less than a win to claim their top tier spot back, or Tuks would have taken their place.

And Swallows managed a 1-0 victory at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, thanks to a Yagan Sasman goal to finish the playoffs with seven points after four games to survive relegation, while AmaTuks finished in second place with five points. All Stars got the last place with four points in the bag.



“If I could tell you how proud I am right now, I don’t have any words. Because of the turmoil the club has put me through to turn the fortunes around and by surviving the play offs, I am so proud of the players for the way they have played and tried,” wrote the Englishman on his Facebook account.



“Being behind the best team in SA in terms of stats isn’t something to brag about, but I’m honoured by the fact that we play the right way. And the fact that seven of my players are wanted by the top teams speaks volumes. Well done to my players and technical team big time.”



This was not the first time the 55 year-old Kerr has helped a team to survive the chop having saved Black Leopards and Baroka FC from relegation before.