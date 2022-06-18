Sundowns not interested in taking Pitso back

Ntokozo Gumede

The most successful coach in South African football, Pitso Mosimane is a free agent and surely has a lot of clubs lining up for his services, but one team that have declared no interest is his former side Mamelodi Sundowns where he enjoyed the most success in his coaching career.

Mosimane turned his back on Egyptian side Al-Ahly, leaving behind a legacy of two Caf Champions League titles among other trophies he won in 20 months at the biggest team in Africa.

Downs chairman Thlopie Motsepe said he is happy with the current technical team of co-head coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi who are flanked by senior coach Steve Komphela and goalkeeper coach Wendal Robinson.

“We have three very successful coaches who have done so well for our football club. All we can do is wish coach Pitso well because he is a successful South African coach and wherever he goes he will continue to succeed but our coaches have done so well, it wouldn’t be right to think about any other suitor for our football club because we have found the perfect coaches,” said Motsepe.

The club chairman also went on to address media reports surrounding the possible recruitment of SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and for Masandawana midfielder Bongani Zungu.

“At the moment we can’t talk about any players who are not at the club but we will be looking to bring in a few players as the transfer season progresses but right now it would be disrespectful to talk about players of other clubs,” Motsepe said.

Meanwhile in other news in the capital city, Matsatsantsa A Pitori and Buhle Mkhwanazi have parted ways after the former Bafana Bafana defenders’ contract was not renewed by the club.