Ellis names 18-year-old Majiya in final Banyana squad for WAFCON

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana’s new exciting member of the squad Nthabiseng Majiya says she can’t wait to represent the country at the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) next month.

ALSO READ: Chiefs-bound Swallows star speaks on relegation survival



Majiya, who plays her football for Richmond United FC playing in the Hollywoodbets Super League, was named in the final Banyana squad that will be representing South Africa at the continental tournament.



The 18-year-old striker is the youngest member of the WAFCON squad having impressed head coach Desiree Ellis in the league with nine goals in 10 games.



“I can’t believe that I made the team, it is really a dream come true for me. I am eagerly anticipating for the start of the tournament and I want to represent my country very well if I am given a chance. I am glad that I have been given this chance and I will make sure that I wont waste this opportunity,” said the striker.



“We are going into a big tournament and I know that we have to be ready in all aspects of the game, mentally, physically and psychologically. But, we have been training well and we have been working really hard to make sure that when we go there we get the result that we want, which is obviously winning the tournament. That would be big for me, but especially the team because Banyana haven’t won the WAFCON before. So, everyone is just going all out for this one and we all want that gold medal at the end.”



The youngster adds that being in the team and playing alongside her role model Thembi Kgatlana brings her joy and she is learning a lot from her.



“I am in the team with Thembi and that is really a huge achievement for me because I used to look up to her and I will be fighting for the starting line-up with her.”



Banyana will depart for Morocco on Tuesday night with the team expected to play some friendly games before their opening game against Nigeria on 4 July.



Ellis’ team will be taking on Nigeria, Botswana and Burundi in the group stages of the competition.