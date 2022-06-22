Jane on Safa’s millions carrot for Banyana’s WAFCON campaign

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane has welcomed millions promised by the South African Football Association (Safa) should the team win the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, and says it is motivation to win the tournament.

ALSO READ: Chiefs snap up former Pirates midfielder as they continue to bolster squad



The team has been promised R10 million in total by the Safa president Danny Jordaan, which will see the players walking away with R400 000 each should they win the WAFCON, while a second place finish, third or fourth will see each player getting R55 000, R40 000 and R35 000 respectively.



“You have always said that when we go to the tournament you want us to focus on just playing. We should sort out all issues that we have before the tournament,” said the Banyana midfielder on millions promised by the Safa president.



“Bonuses were one of the issues we had and for you to come and honour us and give this promise is a motivation to the team. I know that besides the motivation of wanting to receive the money, we also want to go out there and represent our nation because we are not only representing ourselves but our families, friends and other players in other leagues.”



Jordaan says promising this amount of money to the team is just a case of showing their commitment to the senior national women’s side.



“We are going to pay R9,2 million in bonuses for this team on the basis that they win the WAFCON. So if they win WAFCON we will pay R9,2 million. If you look at the other costs, in other words our total investment in this team, specifically this WAFCON, it is R10 million,” said the Safa president.



“This is our commitment and confidence in Banyana Banyana. This R10 million is the highest amount ever paid to any national team, men and women. So you have broken the barriers. You will have the highest amount ever paid to any national team in the history of South African football. We want you to continue to break barriers and transform South African football.”



Banyana left the country for Morocco on Tuesday evening with the tournament set to start on 2 July.