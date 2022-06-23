AmaZulu is not new to me, says Zambian international Bwalya

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Recently signed AmaZulu FC midfielder Rally Bwalya says joining Usuthu is a great achievement for him as a player and the club is not new to him having watched them play a lot in his home country, Zambia.

AmaZulu signed Bwalya from Tanzanian giants Simba SC, where the Zambian international, where he spent the last two seasons.

The 27-years old midfielder wants to help AmaZulu do well and says he wants to be recognised as a good player in the DStv Premiership.

“Joining AmaZulu is a good achievement for me because I have been watching AmaZulu for a long time. It is a club that is known, especially in my country Zambia, people love watching the PSL. So, I think it is a team that is not new to me, it is a team that I know and I think it is a great club,” said the former Simba midfielder.

“I just have to work hard and do my best to help the club go forward because as a player, you dream of playing well, achieving your goals and helping the club to do well in order to be recognised as a good player.”

Bwalya makes his move to Usuthu after the club parted ways with his fellow countryman Augustine Mulenga, who has been released by the club. Mulenga was named among the 15 players that parted ways with the club, including Luvuyo Memela, Xola Mlambo, Thabo Qalinge, Siphelele Mthembu, Tshepo Masilela, Kgotso Moleko, Hendrick Ekstein, Philani Zulu, Neil Boshoff, Limbikani Mzava, Abraham Majok, Andre de Jong, Tapelo Xoki and Siyethemba Sithebe.

But, the club has brought in new players having confirmed the signing of Gabadinho Mhango, Dumisani Zuma, Ethan Brooks, Riaan Hanamub, Augustine Kwem, Thendo Mukumela and Veluyeke Zulu.

With Bwalya and the rest of the new acquisitions, AmaZulu will be looking for a better campaign in the 2022/23 season, after the club almost missed out on finishing the campaign inside the top-eight last term as they ended up grabbing seventh place on the league standings.