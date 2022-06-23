SA footballer Cele found after going missing in Georgia

Jonty Mark

Thulani Cele, the South African footballer who went missing in Georgia, has been found, according to the player’s agent.

Collen Mashawa told Power FM on Thursday that the 22 year-old from Umlazi had been arrested.

Breakthrough!!

"We have made a breakthrough. There has been leads yesterday with the people on the ground. I shared it with the family. Thualni has been located and we have found out where he is detained." – Collen Baggio Mashawa on Thulani Cele's disappearance in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/YaDEi4p6d7 — PowerSport (@Power987Sport) June 23, 2022

Cele, a winger who was previously part of the Nedbank Ke Yona team and with Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Sporting, has been unattached since 2020.

His captain in the Nedbank team, Ian Chikhowa, told Phakaaathi earlier this week that he was trying to find Cele.

“I am trying to help this side,” said Chikohwa who plays for FC Gareji Sagarejo in the Georgian premier league. Chikohwa and Cele are both products of Ke Yona.

“I am going to go to the police station and the hotel where he was to find out if anyone knows where he might be. I will let you know as soon as I hear anything,” said Chikohwa.

Cele had previously complained that his trial at Gagra FC in Georgia was a sham, that his hotel had not been paid for and that he was not eating.