Pirates pull a Riveiro out of the hat as they announce new head coach

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates search for a leader has ended after the club announced Spanish mentor Jose Riveiro as the new head coach.

The appointment of the Spaniard ends rumours linking Benni McCarthy, Steve Komphela and Gavin Hunt to the club, with Riveiro signing a three-year deal with the Buccaneers.

Riveiro takes over at Pirates, with the team having been under the guidance of co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids last season.

Davids has left the club but Ncikazi remains at Pirates and will be part of the new coach’s technical-team, which also includes a new goalkeeper coach.



“Orlando Pirates football club is pleased to announce the appointment of José Riveiro to the position of Head Coach. Riveiro joins Pirates on a three-year deal,” read a statement from the club on Saturday.



“The newly appointed coach will be assisted by Sergio Almenara and Mandla Ncikazi. Miguel Bellver Esteve as Fitness Trainer and Tyron Damons as Goalkeeper Coach.”

The 46-year old says he is happy to be part of the Buccaneers and he is looking forward to make history with the club by working well together with his technical team.

“First of all, I would like to send a greeting to all the fans of Orlando Pirates. I am delighted to have joined the club. The Pirates project is an exciting one and I look forward to what lies ahead. It is an honour for me and my colleagues to have the responsibility to coach such an institution and compete for the highest goals,” said the new Pirates mentor.



“Along with my support team, we are looking forward to arriving and joining the task force and the group of players to start working immediately. We are going to work to make history together and build a team that we are all proud of.”



Riveiro joins Pirates after having a stint with Finland based club FC Inter Turku which ended in December 2021.